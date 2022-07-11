World Athletics Championships 2022 : 15 th – 25 th July (Oregon, USA)

: 15 – 25 July (Oregon, USA) Commonwealth Games XXII: 28th July – 8th August 2022 (Birmingham, UK)

The President of Uganda His Excellency Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has officially flagged off the national teams for two upcoming international events; the 2022 World Athletics Championship and the Commonwealth Games.

The official flag off ceremony was held at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds in Kampala on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Joshua Cheptegei recieves the national flag from President Museveni

The president urged the delegation upon working diligently to represent their country with honour.

He also emphasized the value of sports ranging from fitness, character building, entertainment, teamwork and publicity of the country, warning the sportsmen against ills mannerism of drinking alcohol and sexually immorality.

“Sports is one avenue of representing your country to the rest of the world. Do it with honour and to the sportsmen, aim for high performances as you avoid issues as alcohol and sexual immorality. Once you have the talent, do not fear. Remain focused in training” President Museveni urged.

Swimmers Kirabo Namutebi and Tendo Mukalazi recieve national flag from President Museveni at Kololo Independence Ceremonial grounds (Credit: David Isabirye)

The minister of Education and Sports, also the first lady Janet Museveni urged the sportsmen on discipline and fronting the spirit of patriotism.

“Stay with discipline, focus and the spirit of patriotism. You should remain disciplined at all times” Janet Museveni emphasized.

Michael Okoroach, the overall captain of team Uganda recieves the national flag from President Museveni at Kololo in Kampala city (Credit: David Isabirye)

Overall team captain Michael Okoroach, a rugby player was grateful to the Government of Uganda for the support as he vowed to lead gallantly.

“I am honored to be appointed captain of team Uganda once again after the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. I will use my experience to lead the team. I thank the Government for the support, UOC and National Council of Sports as well as the mother sports associations. We have prepared well and ready to die a little for the country” Okoroach, also captain of the national rugby 7’s team stated.

Minister Obua recieves the national flag from President Museveni at Kololo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sports minister Denis Hamson Obua expressed delight upon the 7 national teams qualified to the world stage in the first stage of the year, attributing the achievement to good planning and Government support.

“What used to be a dream is now a reality. We have qualified 7 national teams to the different world events in just 7 months this year. These are Athletics, Lacrosse, Kabaddi, Netball, Rugby, Cricket U-19, Netball and swimming.” Obua hinted.

Some of the athletes at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

In his address, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) president Donald Rukare emphasized the value of sports to the nation and called for more sports infrastructure to be set up.

NCS chairperson Ambrose Tashobya, like the rest of the speakers outlined the enormous value of such international sports competitions to the tourism sector and image of the entire country.

Donald Rukare and Ambrose Tashobya alongside the athletes at Kololo Independence ceremonial grounds (Credit: David Isabirye)

Chief de mission of team Uganda to Birmingham Moses Mwase assured the country that with the smooth preparations held, the country expects to better her performance from the last Commonwealth Games held where Uganda finished with 6 medals.

“We have prepared well and expect to better the performance from the last time we traveled for the Commonwealth Games” Mwase vowed.

The World Athletics championship bound team will depart the country on Tuesday via KLM Airways at 11 PM.

At the Commonwealth Games, Uganda will be represented in 11 sports disciplines of Squash, netball, rugby, swimming, para-swimming, Table Tennis, Badminton, Wrestling, Cycling, Boxing and Athletics.

L-R: Paul Kasirye Kadoma, Ian Rukunya Kajubu and Michael Raymond Kawooya, the three Squash representatives (Credit: David Isabirye)

L-R: Rita Nakhumitsa, Parvin Nangonzi, Florence Seera and Jemimah Nakawala, the female Table Tennis players (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Uganda Delegation:

Swimming:

Athletes: Avice Meya, Kirabo Namutebi, Ambala Atuhaire, Tendo Mukalazi

Para-swimming:

Athlete: Husnah Kukundakwe

Husnah Kukundakwe Official: Patience Batamuriza

Cycling:

Athletes: Charles Kagimu, Rachel Nakyanzi

Squash:

Athletes : Micheal Raymond Kawooya, Paul Kasirye Kadoma

Badminton:

Players : Brian Kasirye, Daniel Wanagalya, Friday Atama, Fadillah Shamika, Husinah Kobugabe, Tracy Naluwooza, Kenneth Mwambu, Rajab Natasha

Wrestling:

Athletes: Veronica Ayo, Jacob Ntuyo

Weight-Lifting:

Athletes: Davis Niyoyita, Godfrey Baligeya, Mubarak Musoke Kivumbi

Table Tennis:

Athletes: Florence Seera, Parvin Nangonzi, Jemimah Nakawala, Rita Nakhumitsa

Boxing:

Athletes: Teddy Nakimuli, Jonah Kyobe, Isaac Zebra Ssenyange, Yusuf Nkobeza, Joshua Tukamuhebwa, Owen Kibira

Athletics:

Athletes: Abu Mayanja Salim, Haron Adoli, Pius Adome, Linet Chebet Toroitich, Sarah Chelangat, Victor Kiplangat, Peruth Chemutai, Mercycline Chelangat, Stella Chesang, Tom Dradriga, Jacent Nyamahunge, Emmanuel Orim, Joyce Josephine Lalam, Halima Nakaayi, Winnie Nanyondo, Benson Okot, Shida Leni, Emmanuel Otim, Jacob Kiplimo, Joshua Kiprui Cheptegi

Rugby Sevens:

Athletes: Micheal Okorach, Isaac Massanganzira, Arnold Ian Munyani, Philip Wokorach, Adrian Kasito, Timothy Kisiga, Desira Ruhweza Ayera, Aaron Ofoyrwoth, William Ampeire Nkore, Nobert Sexton Okeny, Alex Aturinda, Karim Arinaitwe, Levis Ocen, Ivan Otema

Netball:

Athletes (Final 12 yet to be confirmed): Peace Proscovia, Mary Nubba Cholhok, Irene Eyaru, Shadia Ssegujja Nassanga, Muhammed Haniisha Nakaate, Norah Lunkuse, Jesca Achan, Margaret Baagala, Alice Wasagali, Shaffie Nalwanja, Joan Nampungu, Sandra Ruth Nambirige, Stella Oyella, Viola Asingo, Rosette Namutebi, Conchepta Desiree Birungi

Technical Team:

Prossy Namusisi, Kisolo Muwanga, Shadiah Nakamanya, Sarah Chelangat, Shakira Mutesi, Arthur Nuwagaba, John Ssentamu

Commonwealth Games Association Uganda

Executive Committee: Donald Rukare, Moses Benon Mwase, Dunstan Nsubuga, Beatrice Ayikoru, Annie Mungoma, Lydia Gloria Dhamuzungu, Ganzi Mugula, Abdul Nasser Sserunjoji, Sadik Nasiwu, Aisha Kagere, Godwin Kayangwe