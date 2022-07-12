BUL FC’s muscle in the transfer market continues to show after unveiling Police FC goalkeeper Tom Ikaara.

The custodian who returns ‘home’ in Jinja signed a two year contract with the Stanbic Uganda Cup winners as they gear up for a big season in which they are to play on the continent.

The highly rated goalkeeper who has previously played for Busoga United (then Kirinya) and KCCA will face competition from Emmanuel Kalyowa and Saidi Keni among other for the number one spot.

He joins new faces in left back Emmanuel Obua (Kyetume), former Police teammate Frank Kalanda and Ronald Otti (Mbarara City) as well as Coach Simeon Masaba who will deputize Isabirye.

The club has also handed new contracts to Martin Aprem and Reagan Kalyowa.