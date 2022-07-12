3rd Africa Zone IV Golf Championship:

Wednesday, 13th July 2022 (Official practice round)

Thursday, 14th – Saturday, 16th July 2022 (Competition Days)

At Lake Victoria Serena Golf & Spa Resort

The third edition of the Africa Zone IV Golf Championship will take place in Uganda at the pristine Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Resort between Thursday, 14th July and Saturday, 16th July 2022.

Uganda, as hosts will be joined by five other countries; Tanzania, Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Burundi.

The championship returns after a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flavia Namakula, head coach of Uganda national golf team

First held in 2018 (Nyali – Mombasa), Uganda won the inaugural edition and successfully defended their title in 2019 during the subsequent edition hosted by Burundi.

The hosts will be eyeing the third title and the officials of Uganda Golf Union (UGU) have confessed to that.

Addressing journalists during the official launch of this tournament at Lake Victoria Serena and Golf Hotel, the UGU officials Joseph Bagabo and John Kato were joined by the head coach Flavia Namakula and director of golf at Serena, Theo Van Rooyen.

Michael Alunga follows the flight of his ball after driving off

“Uganda is ready for a successful defence of the Africa Zone IV championship. We are ready to host the tournament on home soil.” Bagabo revealed.

John Kato asserts hosting the Africa Zone IV tournament at a world class championship course as Serena will further market Uganda’s golf potential and facilities.

“We are previledged to have a world class course as Lake Victoria Serena Golf and Spa. The course will bring out the best from the players and also market Uganda’s golf potential” Kato noted.

John Kato

Head coach Namakula has belief in the team selected.

The team has captain Joseph Cwinyaai, Godfrey Nsubuga, Dennis Asaba and Michael Alunga.

Joseph Cwinyaai celebrates with a caddie. He is captain of team Uganda

“I have confidence in the four players on the team. They are experienced and will do will well” Namakula, a female golf professional stated.

The official practice round will be held on Wednesday, 13th July 2022.

This tournament will be played over 54 holes (three rounds) with the first round happening on Thursday, 14th July 2022.

Godfrey Nsubuga is part of the team