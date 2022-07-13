Uganda held a successful ANOCA regional forum at Speke Resort, Munyonyo in Kampala city.

The forum was in spirit of Olympic solidarity, in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) NOC relations department.

For the Anglo phone countries, the forum took place on the 8th to 9th July 2022.

Thirty National Olympic Committee (NOCs) from English speaking nations attended the event with 65 delegates.

For French-speakers, the forum was organized on the 11th to 12th July 2022.

L-R: Eng. Ahmed Abou Hashim Elgasim (ANOCA General Secretary), Dr Donald Rukare (UOC President) and Ambrose Tashobya (NCS Board chairperson)

ANOCA General Secretary Eng. Ahmed Abou Hashim Elgasim praised the participants.

We are glad with the level of participation and discussions, as ANOCA, we are more than glad to share our project of preparation African Athletes for the podium which is called ANOCA Athletes support program which the association has allocated $2M plus $1.7M for excellence, such that we showcase our top level athletes in Africa. Eng. Ahmed Abou Hashim Elgasim, ANOCA General Secretary

At least 49 top athletes in Africa are on ANOCA scholarship program.

We are happy that Uganda was chosen to host the Olympic Solidarity Forum, this event is hosted every year, so this year, Uganda was selected to host all the national Olympic Committees ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic games. 30 NOCs did attend and 65 delegates from English speaking NOCs. This is a seminar put up by IOC to begin preparing for the Paris 2024 Olympic games, so the two days we have been getting presentation from IOC and Paris Olympic Local Organizing Committee officials, so that we can ready ourselves for the games come 2024. Dr. Donald Rukare, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) President

These two forums were dedicated to NOC’s preparations for their participation in the Games of XXXIII Olympiad, Paris 2024.

They focused on the elements to shape a team for those Olympic Games.