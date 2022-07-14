10th NCBA Golf Series Tournament 2022:

Saturday, 16 th July

July At Uganda Golf Club, Kampala

Mode of Play: Stableford

The Par 72 Uganda Golf Club (UGC) Kampala will host the 10th leg of the NCBA Regional Golf series on Saturday, 16th July 2022.

Over 150 golfers (invitational) have been drawn to tee-off at this ever green 18-hole golf course.

These will be targeting to book their berths to play at the grand finale in December, at the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi city.

The official launch of this tournament was held on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

Mark Muyobo, the bank’s managing director, flanked by the UGC captain Emmanuel Wamala and a co-partner Miriam Jemimah Akatekit officiated at this launch before the media.

L-R: Miriam Jemimah Akatekit, Emmanuel Wamala, Mark Muyobo holding some of the trophies (Credit: David Isabirye)

Wamala openly expressed delight that the series have come to Uganda, following the launch in Nairobi at the Kenya Railways Golf Club.

We are excited to announce that the NCBA Golf Series is coming to Kampala this weekend at Uganda Golf Club (Kitante). The top performers will have an opportunity to play at the grand finale at the prestigious Muthaiga Club in Nairobi, Kenya. Emmanuel Wamala, Uganda Golf Club Captain

Emmanuel Wamala, the captain of Uganda Golf Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

Platform to improve golfing skills:

Muyobo asserts that the NCBA Golf series will provide that platform to improve amateur golfers in the East African region.

This league of the NCBA Golf series at the Uganda Golf Club offers a great platform for amateur golfers to compete and improve their skills, which is one of the goals for these series. It is also a platform to interact with stakeholders from different regions and play at the grand finale in December this year at Muthaiga Golf Club. Mark Muyobo, NCBA Bank Managing Director

Mark Muyobo, Managing Director NCBA Bank (Credit: David Isabirye)

Car for Hole in One:

On Saturday, a lucky golfer could drive home with a successful hole in one shot on the par three-hole number nine.

This follows a partnership with CFAO Motors who join Crown Beverages Limited as the other partners.

The grand finale winners (four) at Muthaiga Club will win a fully sponsored gold tour at The Fancourt Golf Estate in South Africa.