Elgon Corporate Tournament 2022:

23rd – 24th July

At Mbale Cricket Grounds

Registration fee: 300,000 per team

Theme: "Your network is your net worth"

The 2022 Elgon Corporate Tournament will take place on the weekend of 23rd to 24th July 2022 at Mbale Cricket grounds.

This tournament is organized by Wazeyi Pro Corporate club with the aim of raising funds to assist the orphans at Delight Foundation Africa.

It will be played on a 7 aside basis (at least one lady on a team) with players aged 28 years and above.

According to the public relations officer of Wazeeyi Pro, Edgar Sharp Bwogi, registration fees are fixed at Shs. 300,000 per team.

Bwogi emphasizes the specific rules and regulations for this Elgon Corporate tourney as age bracket (above 28 years), being available to non-licensed players and the restrictions of the number of players on the playing field.

Wazeeyi Pro, the organizers of the Elgon Corporate Tournament

Bwogi speaks of the value for such a championship that will be played over two days, 23rd and 24th July 2022.

The Elgon Corporate Tournament is here for a noble cause. Besides bringing together corporates in the Elgon region, this is a platform to keep fit, make new friends and also raise funds to help orphans at Delight Africa Foundation. We urge all the corporate organizations to come on board. Edgar Sharp Bwogi, PRO Wazeeyi Pro

Tororo Corporates Club

Expected teams:

Some of the confirmed teams for this tournament entail; Wazeyi Pro, St George Clinic, Avengers Sports Club, Tororo Corporates Club, Muungano Sports Club, Kiryandongo Corporates, Gulu Soccer Legends, 1 heart 1 mind, De’ Corporates Hoima among others.

St George Clinic “The Knights” will take part

De’ Corporates Hoima

Muungano SC

Gulu Soccer Legends

1 heart 1 mind

Some of the partners that have come on board to ensure a smooth championship include; The Oak, Mbale Progressive Secondary School, Zion Micro Finance, Lwora Rice, among others, organized by Wazeyi Pro corporate team.

Among the core values of Wazeeyi pro corporate team include; Social Corporate Responsibility (CSR), Networking, Integrity, teamwork (unity) and others.

The theme of the tournament is “Your network is your net worth”.