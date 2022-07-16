Joanita Ainembabazi is set to play in her third club of Uganda’s women football after agreeing a deal with the reigning FUFA Women Super League Champions She Corporate Football Club.

The MUBS Nakawa based entity had to dig down their financial coffers to secure the services who surprised many to make her WAFCON finals for the Uganda Crested Cranes.

With a year left on her employment contract at Rines Women Football Club, She Corporate exploited the “By-out” clause to sign the player on a two year deal.

Joanita Ainembabazi shows off the treasured She Corporate WFC jersey (Credit: She Corporate WFC Media)

She had joined Rines from Fort Portal based Tooro Queens Women Football Club.

“It is exciting to join the champions. I am challenged to work hard and prove my worth as a player” she confessed during the unveiling ceremony at the She Corporate offices in Nakawa.

Christened as “Jovita”, Ainembabazi is thus She Corporate’s first official signing as they assemble their club for the upcoming 2022-2023 season where they will also represent Uganda at the CAF Women Champions league.

Joanita Ainembabazi shows of the jersey alongside the club CEO, Mathias Kakulu (Credit: She Corporate WFC Media)

Other targets and recruits:

She Corporate, nick-named as “The Sharks” has also secured Uganda Martyr’s winger-cum-forward Anita Namata.

They are also reportedly in advanced talks with sharp shooter Fazila Ikwaput of Masindi’s Doves.

She Corporate hosts their home matches at MUBS playground in Nakawa.

Already, they have commenced the preparations for the new season with light training and build up matches.

Ainembabazi and the intended targets will join suit shortly.

Detailed Profile: