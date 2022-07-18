FUFA Women Super League Champions She Corporate FC have confirmed the arrival of defender Phoebe Banura as their second signing.

The Club confirmed acquisition of the roving left back on Monday morning.

“We are delighted to confirm the signing of Banura Phoebe from UCU Lady Cardinals who becomes our second addition of the summer.”

Banura joins forward Joan Ainembabazi who joined from Rines SS last week.

With the Sharks set to represent Uganda at CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers and the new additions are aimed at bolstering the squad.

Reliable reports indicate the Nakawa based side is still in the market with Esther Naluyimba, Cissy Nakate and Harima Kanyago also imminent.

The club has also reportedly acquired the services of coach Charles Ayiekoh to take charge during the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers.