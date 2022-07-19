The grueling Table Tennis trial series for Uganda’s team heading to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK successfully ended at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo – Kampala on Monday, 18th July.

This was the fourth series at the arena and the sixth overall for this all female team.

The other two trial series were executed at the team base, Elite High School – Entebbe with the outstanding male involved.

From the very last trial series, teenagers Jemimah Nakawala and Parvin Nangonzi won two games apiece as Rita Nakhumitsa and Florence Seera managed to win a single game each.

Nakawala beat Nangonzi 3-1 (11-8, 10-11, 7-11, 8-11) as well as Seera 3-2 (11-8, 10-12, 8-11, 11-9 and 11-3) before falling to Nakhumitsa 3-1 in the final game (13-11, 11-9, 5-11 and 11-4).

Jemimah Nakawala against Rita Nakhumitsa. Nakhumitsa won 3-1 (13-11, 11-9, 5-11 and 11-4).

Nangonzi overcame Nakhumitsa 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-10 and 11-9) and Seera 3-2 (11-13, 11-6, 10-12, 12-10 and 11-5).

Seera’s only victory was the 3-2 win over Nakhumitsa in the very opening game (11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 5-11 and 4-11).

After falling to Seera in the opener 3-2 (11-8, 6-11, 11-5, 5-11 and 4-11) and Nangonzi 3-1 (11-8, 8-11, 11-10 and 11-9), Nakhumitsa won the last game over Nakawala 3-1 (13-11, 11-9, 5-11 and 11-4).

Doubles:

Nangonzi combined with Nakawala and faced Nakuhmitsa against Seera.

The epic game ended 3-1 in favour of the Nangonzi-Nakawala pair.

Whereas Nakhumitsa and Seera took the first set 11-3, the Nangonzi-Nakawala pairing reacted swiftly to win the remaining three sets; 13-11, 11-4 and 11-6.

Doubles action between Parvin Nangonzi and Jemimah Nakawala against Rita Nakhumitsa and Florence Seera (Credit: David Isabirye)

All the players appreciated the trial series held that have helped to prepare them physically and mentally coming to the games.

“The training has been great. These trial series have given us a competitive environment to perform well” Seera remarked.

Nakhumitsa believes they are ready to compete against the some of the world’s best Table Tennis players.

“We do not have the fear factor since we have been in camp for that long. The mental and physical strength will spur us to greater heights” Nakhumitsa reveals.

Nakawala, a 12 year-old student of KCCA Primary School in Kampala is unfazed by the age.

“The training has been well. Yes, I am young but my fellow playing teammates have given me the confidence to perform well and get confident. I am more than ready to carry my flag” Nakawala states.

Parvin Nangonzi, 14 is optimistic that Uganda will perform well during the 2022 Commonwealth Games owing to the time dedicated in training.

“We have given our best in training and expect good results at the Commonwealth Games in England” Nangonzi, a P7 student at Nakasero primary school oozes with confidence.

Uganda Table Tennis Association (UTTA) president Robert Jjagwe is delighted upon the level of commitment exhibited by the players in camp.

In a special way, he lauds all the stakeholders who have contributed in a way or another to make the trials a success.

“From the coaches, the players themselves, National Council of Sports, UOC, Elite High School, the other players used for trial games, umpires, media and everybody, I say a big thank you. The team is very ready given the training sessions held in camp and the trial series that brought out the best for each and every player” Jjagwe says.

For the remaining days before the team departure to United Kingdom, the team will remain in camp at Elite High School under head coach Jude Mutete.

Departure is on Sunday, 24th July 2022.