Event: Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

Date: Thursday, July 21

Time: 5:45 am (EAT)

Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai will be going for the 3000m Steeplechase World title when she takes the maroon track of Hayward Field.

Chemutai who clocked 9:16.66 to reach the medal event will be backing herself against a field that has athletes she beat to the Olympic gold last year.

The Ugandan will have to stave off competition from the Kenyan-born duo of Norah Jeruto and Winfred Mutile Yavi who represent Kazakhstan and Bahrain respectively.

World number one Jeruto and fourth-ranked Mutile are the only athletes who have run sub-9 minutes this season with the former the most in-form female steeplechaser.

Chemutai whose season-best 9:05.54 was set on the same track back in May will have to slash many seconds off her qualifying time for the finals in what could be a very fast race.

The 23-year-old who has been praised for her unique way of clearing hurdles will also have to watch out for world number two Courtney Frerichs of the United States who won silver in Tokyo, Ethiopia’s Mekides Abebe who came fourth at the Olympics last year as well as Kenya’s Celliphine Chespol Chepteek.

If Chemutai finishes in the medal bracket, she will only be the second Ugandan to get a medal over the distance after Dorcus Inzikuru who won gold at the 2005 World Championships in Athletics in the Finnish city of Helsinki.