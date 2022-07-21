Telecommunications giants MTN Uganda has handed over 50 million shillings to the Uganda National Netball Federation ahead of the Commonwealth games that shall commence next week in Birmingham, England.

This sponsorship is in line with MTN Uganda’s commitment to bolstering sports in Uganda as a major driver for shared value hinged on the company’s Good Together notion.

The cheque was received by the Uganda Netball Federation President, Sarah Babirye Kityo, at a cheque handover ceremony held at the Allen VR Stanley Secondary School in Nakirebe, Wakiso.

Dorcas Batwala Muhwezi (holding the microphone) making her speech

While handing over the cheque, Dorcas Batwala Muhwezi, the MTN Uganda General Manager, Customer Experience hailed the She Cranes for its tremendous efforts towards shining a light on the country by virtue of their incredible performance.

“The National Netball Team has always done us proud through their hard work that has given us as a country, immense global recognition, and pride. As MTN, we are incredibly honored to support the Netball fraternity as they embark on their participation in the commonwealth games next week,” she said.

The dummy cheque from MTN Uganda being held by the She Cranes players

The Breakdown

Of the sponsorship package, 20 million shillings will go towards supporting the Federation’s administration.

30 million will directly be given to the players and coaching staff travelling for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. According to Muhwezi, it includes performance bonuses of 3 million shillings each to the top scorer and the best player of the team.

She Cranes assistant captain Joan Nampuungu holds the dummy cheque from MTN Uganda

The She Cranes rank 6th internationally and second to only South Africa on the African continent as per the World Netball Rankings of March 2022.

Earlier this year in April, MTN supported Suncity United, a community-based netball team that is leveraging Netball to empower underprivileged girls hailing from slum areas in and around Kampala, with Ushs. 30m to facilitate the team’s travel to Atlanta, to compete in the U.S Open Junior Netball Championships.

Suncity United Junior Netball Team members show off their dummy cheque of 30,000,000

She Cranes Group Fixtures

The She Cranes meet World Number two New Zealand on 30th July in the opener.

The game against Silver Ferns will be followed by fixtures against Trinidad & Tobago and England on 31st July and 2nd August respectively.

The She Cranes will then face Northern Ireland on 3rd August before wrapping up their group games against fellow African side Malawi on 4th August.

The Netball competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled for 29th July to 7th August with all games to be played at the National Exhibition Centre, Birmingham.