Ugandan born goalkeeper James Cleo Ssetuba has joined newly promoted Tanzania Premier League entity Ihefu Football Club.

Ssetuba penned a short term deal at the Iringa region based side.

This followed the relegation of his former club, Biashara Mara Football Club last season.

Last season, Ssetuba was the fourth best goalkeepers in the Tanzania Premier League with 8 clean sheets behind Mali national Djigui Diarra Diarra (15) of Young Africans, Abdutwalib Mshery (11) and Aishi Manula (11).

Goalkeeper Cleo James Ssetuba during training at Wakiso Giants Football Club Credit: WAKISO GIANTS MEDIA

The towering goalkeeper left Entebbe International Airport on Friday, July 22, 2022 in company of his personal manager Ibrahim Kafuuma.

Kafuuma believes that his client will work hard as he targets greener pastures outside Africa.

“Ssetuba has remained focused as a person with a very strong character. He is hardworking and destined for the best move outside the African continent” Kafuuma speaks of Ssetuba.

James Cleo Ssetuba with Ibrahim Kafuuma

Ssetubba was born and bred in Entebbe Municipality, Uganda.

He featured for Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club during the Uganda Premier League before he was loaned to Western Uganda based Nyamityobora FC in the second tier (FUFA Big League).

Ssetuba also played at Wakiso Giants during the second division times before he sought for greener pastures in Kenya with Sony Sugar Football Club.

James Cleo Ssetuba Transfer Market value stands at $600,000

In late 2020, he left Sony Sugar after two seasons of service to join Biashara Mara United.

Last season, he was also a target for Angola’s most successful side, Atlético Petróleos de Luanda.

His 6 feet height is advantage to his aerial prowress besides the game reading and ball distribution antics.