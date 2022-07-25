2022 Islamic Solidarity Games:

9 th – 18 th August

– 18 August Konya city, Turkey

Uganda Athletics team for the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games has been confirmed.

The eight-man team has four women and men apiece.

Besides Athletics, Uganda will also have teams in swimming, cycling and weightlifting.

‌For starters, the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games will be 5th edition of the event scheduled to be held from 9 to 18 August 2022 at Konya, Turkey.

The president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan will officiate at the official opening of these games which are under the aegis of Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.

It will be the first time in history that the event will be organized by the Turkish Olympic Committee.

At least 6000 participants from the different countries are expected in this year’s Islamic Solidarity Games.

There will be 380 events in 19 sports with the main venue at Konya Metropolitan stadium.

Team Uganda Delegation:

Athletes:

Women

Evaline Linda Koli (100m & 200m)

Maureen Banura Akiiki (200m & 400m)

Josephine Joyce Lalam (Discus and Javelin)

Janat Chemusto (1500m & 5000m)

Men:

Allan Ngobi (100m & 200m)

Emmanuel Abooda (100m & 200m)

Emmanuel Osuje (800m & 1500m)

Abel Chebet (5000m & 10000m)

Officials: