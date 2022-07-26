12th Individual Ludo Championship (Grand Finale):

Wednesday, 27 th July 2022

July 2022 At Lugogo Hockey Grounds, Kampala (8 AM – Till Late)

The grand finale for the 12th edition of the individual Ludo championship will take place on 27th Wednesday, July 2022 at the National Council of Sports (NCS) headquarters, Lugogo in Kampala.

Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) has colorfully organized the national grand finale, starting at exactly 8:00 AM.

Over 400 players have already qualified for the grand finale from the Eastern, Northern and Central regions of Uganda.

The 11th event of this very tournament was last organized in 2019 before the pandemic outbreak.

From this last edition, Derrick Kaso, currently of Nansana Galaxy (then at Kisaasi Youth) was the champion, and still holds the national title.

Prizes:

The champion on the day will ride home a brand new motorcycle.

Other top performers will also smile home with varying prizes.

The uniqueness of this year’s event will witness Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) select the ten best players starting with the four quarter finalists.

The best players are expected to represent Uganda in the 2022 Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) by the end of August in Johannesburg city, South Africa.