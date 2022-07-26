Uganda Premier League outfit, Onduparaka FC has named Haruna Mawa as their new head coach.

The Caterpillars confirmed on Monday that Mawa will take charge of the team on a one-year deal.

“Onduparaka Football Club would like to announce the appointment of Haruna Mawa as Head Coach on one year contract,” reads a statement from the club.

Mawa replaces George Lutalo who was relieved of his duties midway last season and his assistant Bosco Dudu then took over until the end of the campaign.

Dudu has since ditched the Arua based for FUFA Big League entity Calvary FC.

Mawa has previously coached teams like Doves All Stars (now Aria Hill SC), Somalia National Team, Uganda U20, KCCA FC Junior Team, SC Victoria University among others.