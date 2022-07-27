1st Inter-schools golf tournament:

Top Performers:

Overall winners: Banyatereza Golden Memorial Primary school

Banyatereza Golden Memorial Primary school Runners up: Tooro Parents Education center

Tooro Parents Education center Aptitude Test winners: Glory to Glory Education centre

Glory to Glory Education centre Best Boy : Elijah Kamanzi

: Elijah Kamanzi Best Girl: Ravina Guma

Ravina Guma Outstanding disabled player: Alfred Ayesiga

The first ever inter-schools golf championship hosted at the 9-hole Tooro Golf club in Fort portal city by AFRIYEA Golf Academy was largely a success.

The day-long event attracted over 200 junior golfers from as many as 10 primary schools.

Participants at the 1st Interschools golf championship

By close of business of the busy day, Banyatereza Golden memorial primary school was the overall champion.

Tooro Parents Education center took second position.

Glory to Glory Education centre won the Aptitude test category.

A young girl tees off during 2022 Inter schools tourney organized by AFRIYEA Golf Academy in Fort Portal city

Ravina Guma holds her trophy

Individual winners:

Elijah Kamanzi was the most outstanding boy whilst Ravina Guma was the best girl golfer.

Alfred Ayesiga was the top disabled player.

The championship was the first of its kinds not only in Fort Portal city, but also the entire Uganda as a country.

Young golfers happily raise their hands after the first ever Inter-schools golf championship

The chief guest was the inspector of schools Fort Portal city. Other guests included Cissy Hope, the Ambassador African Heritage, Lucky Winnie, Juliette Brown, Andrew Isagara and Charles Maweno among others.

Area members of parliament Hon. Alex Ruhunda and Hon. Irene Linda missed the event because of national service and sent in apologies.

Trophies given out to exceling players. Partners and sponsors joined hands to make the tournament a success

Sponsors & partners:

This largely successful championship was sponsored by Tooro Fashion Spot, Mathias Shoeman, African Heritage Ambassador, organized by AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

I want to thank the different sponsors and partners who made this tournament a success. To all the participants and schools, coaches, media and well-wishers, I say a big thank you. We intend to make this tournament an annual one that will help strengthen the growth of the golf sport in schools. Isaiah Mwesige, CEO – AFRIYEA Golf Academy