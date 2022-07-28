3rd Big Win Glamour Chess Championship (FIDE Rated):

Time control (1 hour, 20 minutes per round)

Six Rounds

Friday, 19 th – Saturday,20 th August 2022

– Saturday,20 August 2022 At Old Kampala Senior Secondary School, Kampala city

The third edition of the Big Win Glamour Open chess championship returns after a two-year lull because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition will pawn off on Friday, 19th August and climax on the subsequent day at Old Kampala Secondary School in Mengo, Kampala city.

The Big Win Glamour open chess championship is a FIDE Rated tournament with six rounds of action.

Each of the round will last for 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Big Win has injected in a total sum of Shs 5,000,000 to assist in the organization, logistical help and prize monies.

The launch was held on Thursday, July 28, 2022 as Big Win general manager Sergey Mysatov addressed the media alongside the organizers.

The registration fee is fixed at Shs 30,000/= per person which can be done via 0773748330 or 0702188590.

Official launch of the 2022 Big Win Glamour Open chess championship

Sergey Mysatov addressing the media

Rewards:

The overall male and female winners will smile home with a trophy apiece.

The best male player will pocket home Shs 500,000/= whilst the best female will take Shs 300,000/=.

The runners up male player will take Shs 400,000/= which will trickle down to Shs 300,000/=, Shs 200,000/= and Shs 100,000/= up to the fifth placed player.

The second female player will be rewarded with Shs 200,000/= and Shs. 100,000/= for the third best.

The tournament was last held in 2019 during the Easter Holiday, won by Simon Gonza.

This is one of the main tournaments organized by Brand Chess Life Academy.