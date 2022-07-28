12th Individual Ludo Championship (2022):

Overall winners:

Men: Daniel Wanyama (Nakawa Division)

Daniel Wanyama (Nakawa Division) Ladies: Kuthurumu Nakamya (Basajja Bayiiya Ludo Club)

The 2022 national Ludo championship successfully climaxed at the Lugogo Hockey grounds in Kampala city on Wednesday, 27th July.

Daniel Wanyama and Kuthurumu Nakamya were the male and female overall winners respectively, coming top in a national event that lured as many as 1500 players countrywide.

Kuthurumu Nakamya (right) recieves the prize money from Uganda Ludo Federation official

Daniel Wanyama happily shows off the motorcycle key

Wanyama, a member of Nakawa Division came top over Wakiso’s Kenneth Mutebi in well contested finale.

A metal welder by profession, Wanyama won the coveted prize, a brand new motorcycle.

Jimmy Mulondo of Buyende United finished third overall.

Daniel Wanyama (left) greets Kenneth Mutebi before the grand finale duel at the Hockey grounds, Lugogo – Kampala city

Kuluthurum Nakamya (left) in action against Kazo Hill’s Joanitah Nakibowa

Daniel Wanyama shows off the motorcycle number plates

In the ladies category, Nakamya of Basajja Bayiiya Ludo Club came top ahead of Rose Awori (Nakawa division).

The surprise package at the tournament was the 17-year-old youngster Geoffrey Galabuzi from Kazo Hill Club.

Geoffrey Galabuzi is lifted shoulder high by the fans in celebrations

Galabuzi overcame the Uganda Doves captain Huzaifah Matovu at the round of 16 stage to make the quarter final grade.

At the end of the tournament, Matovu donated 250,000/= to Galabuzi to help him process his passport.

Huzaifah Matovu, the national team Ludo captain donated Shs 250,000/= to youngster Geofrey Galabuzi

Another official from Kazo Hill Club also donated 100,000/= on top of the 100,000/= for all the quarter finalists.

The other male quarter finalists were John Yiiga (Rubaga), Johnson Senfuma, Stephen Galabuuzi (Kazo Hill Ludo Club), Steven Ssesanga (Lungujja) and Frank Kamya.

Over 400 players qualified for the grand finale alone at Lugogo.

The final games were played under floodlights.

Ugand a Ludo Federation president Hussein Kalule diced off the grand finale games at the Hockey grounds, Lugogo

Ludo players at the Hockey grounds in Lugogo, Kampala city

Ludo fans watching the closing games of the Individual grand finale at the Hockey grounds in Lugogo – Kampala

Derrick Kaso, currently of Nansana Galaxy (then at Kisaasi Youth) was the champion in 2019 before the forced two-year break (2011 and 2012) because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uganda Ludo Federation (ULF) used this championship to select the ten best players who will represent Uganda in the 2022 Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) by the end of August in Johannesburg city, South Africa.