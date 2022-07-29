Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham – Rugby Sevens:

Pool D Result: Australia 12-12 Uganda

Australia were ripe for a knockout against Uganda in the second Pool D match at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. But somehow, the killer blow just slid off the jaw. Uganda’s, and the entire Rugby world, can only imagine what would have been.

Philip Wokorach missed the drop goal that would have delivered Uganda’s first victory against Australia in the history of the Commonwealth Games.

Both teams settled for a 12-all draw, but Australia who were at one point down by two men will take it with both hands.

Australia struck first through Nick Malouf but Uganda responded well through Desire Ayera to take a 07-05 victory into the half time break.

The Aussies would score first again in the second half through Henry Hutchison for a slim 12-07 lead but a strong surge from the Rugby Cranes Sevens would leave them defending for their lives.

Two yellow cards shown in the half left Australia at the mercy of Uganda. A try by Wokorach levelled matters at 12-12.

Moments later, Uganda won a penalty in the closing stages of the game and looked destined for a historic result against the current World Champions.

But it was never meant to be as Wokorach’s attempt for the match winner sailed agonisingly wide.

The full-time whistle was blown for a 12-12 result to conclude what could easily be the most entertaining match at the Coventry Stadium on Day One of the Rugby Sevens event of the Commonwealth Games.

As it stands, Uganda’s fate, if they manage to beat Jamaica by at least a sixty-points-plus margin in the final Pool D match, lies in the hands of arch-rivals Kenya Shujaa against Australia.