Uganda’s long-distance runner Victor Kiplangat has won gold in the Men’s Marathon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

The 22-year-old who is best known for mountain running clocked 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 55 seconds to beat the field of runners.

The top three athletes (medal bracket) were all from East Africa.

The silver was taken by Tanzania’s Alfred Simbu (2:12:29) and the bronze by Kenyan, Michael Githae (2:13:16).

This is Uganda’s best performance in the Marathon at the Commonwealth Games, following Solomon Mutai’s second-place finish during the 2018 Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

This is also Uganda’s first medal at the ongoing games.

For Kiplangat, this is yet another gold medal for him since his heroics in the men’s 13 KM race during the 2017 World Championships hosted in Premana, Italy with a time of 52:31 minutes.

He also won the 43rd Istanbul Marathon (2021) in Turkey, claiming a hefty $35,000 total prize money.