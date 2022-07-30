In the ninth meeting between Uganda and Sri Lanka at the Commonwealth Games, the African champions had to assert their superiority over their opponents to clinch their fifth victory.

And who else to inspire the victory apart from captain Michael Wokorach! Wokorach scored three tries as Uganda stamped their authority for a 38-19 result.

But they had to come from behind after conceding a single-phase set-piece try to Sri Lanka two minutes into the match. Three tries, scored by Philip Wokorach, Aaron Ofoywroth, and Ian Munyani, put Uganda in the driving seat almost immediately after.

Munyani would be shown his second yellow card of the tournament for a dangerous tackle but Sri Lanka were unable to capitalise on the advantage as the first half ended 19-14 in favour of Uganda.

Then after the break, Michael Wokorach took matters into his own hands. His hat trick of tries within three minutes extended Uganda’s lead to 38-14 and qualification to the semifinal.

A consolation try two minutes after regulation time by Reeza Raffaideeen was all Sri Lanka could manage after breaking down Uganda’s resilient defence.

But it was too little too late as Uganda had already done enough to book their slot in the 9th place playoff semifinal where they will face Wales on Sunday morning.

Day Three of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be a test of all the participating teams’ conditioning, but most importantly, for Uganda, it is good preparation for the crucial Challenger Series in Chile next weekend that will be played in the same format.