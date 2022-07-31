Ever since the official appointment of Timothy Mudoola as Strength & Conditioning coach about a year ago, the Uganda Men’s Sevens national team have reinvented themselves as equally a strong outfit as they are skilled.

Previously known for their small size, the Rugby Cranes Sevens have added a new dimension to their game at the top level. The ninth-place semifinal against Tonga was not just a glimpse of the work that has been put in but a clear marker of progress made in that department.

Uganda won the game, 27-07, to set up a clash against home side England in the final. Tries from captain Michael Wokorach, who has wound the clock back to his youthful days as a winger, Adrian Kasito, Aaron Ofoywroth, and Philip Wokorach, who scored a brace to tally six tries at the event.

The try scored by Osika was a result of multiple missed tackles as the Rugby Cranes were caught out of shape by the Tongans.

And that’s one of the wheels the former will need to align to make a straight dash for the World Series in a week’s time in Chile during the qualifier Challenger Series.

Uganda’s final appearance at the Coventry Stadium in this year’s Commonwealth will be at 9.06 p.m. EAT against England. The crowd’s favourites against the home team.