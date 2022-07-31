Corporate League 2022 (6th Outing):

Sunday, 31st July

At MUBS Playground, Nakawa – Kampala city (9 AM – Till late evening)

The sixth outing of the 2022 Corporate League will take place on Sunday, 31st July at the Makerere University Business School (MUBS) playground in Nakawa, Kampala city.

The different corporate organizations will once again converge to compete.

Besides football, the sixth outing will also have netball kick off.

In some of the netball games on the day, Posta Uganda will face National Water and Sewage Corporation (NWSC), UEGCL shall take on Payway, UBOS against Platinum Credit, among others.

The previous outings at Kyambogo Cricket grounds and Makerere University main grounds have witnessed mouthwatering action in football, tug-of-war, woodball as well as volleyball.

The Corporate League has existed for the past twenty years and it is a platform for company staff to exercise and sweat off to keep fit and healthy, also a platform to interact among the different staff departments as well as network to extend relations.

The games at the Corporate League happen every once a month, usually the very last Sunday of the month.

The Corporate League only accommodates bonafide staff members of companies.

Football is played on a six-aside basis with at least one lady on the team.

At the end of all the outings, there is an awards dinner held in December to reward the outstanding teams and individual performers.