Commonwealth Games 2022 (Netball) – Group B:

Uganda 40-53 New Zealand

The Uganda netball national team (She Cranes) started their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign on a wrong footing, falling 40-53 to world champions New Zealand in a group B duel on Saturday night.

Christened as the Silver Ferns, New Zealand were dominate from start to finish, winning all the four quarters of the game.

New Zealand won the opening quarter 14-11 and extended the lead to 31-18 by half time, thanks to the shooting prowess of Grace Nweke (Goal scorer) and Rickit Selby (Goal-attacker).

Captain Peace Proscovia then paved way for another towering figure in Mary Nuba Cholhok who scored a decent 19 goals in the remaining two quarters.

New Zealand established a 10 goal’s margin by the end of the third quarter, leading 39-29 and eventually won the game 53-40.

Irene Eyaru, a goal attacker also impressed with 16 goals to her name.

Uganda will also face the hosts and defending champions England, Trinidad and Tobago, Malawi as well as Northern Ireland in the other group duels.

Uganda She Cranes Team against New Zealand:

GK – Shafie Nalwanja

GD – Joan Nampuungu

WD – Sandra Nambirige

C – Jesca Achan

WA – Stella Oyella

GA – Irene Eyalu

GS – Peace Procsovia

Reserves:

Mary Nuba, Margret Baagala, Norah Lunkuse, Hanisha Muhammed, Nassanga Shadia.