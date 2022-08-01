Grace Viola Kyolaba is a jack of many trades. Besides being an academia, she is also sports administrator and a philanthropist, whose Foundation, Caring Hands Outreach (along Kyotera road) has helped many adolescents in school and school drop outs.

The head of Mathematics department at sports hub St Mary’s Boarding Senior Secondary School was appointed to the national executive of the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSA) for the tenure 2022-2026.

Grace Viola Kyolaba

Kyolaba was voted as one of the three delegates from central region to the national executive.

The other two include Hussein Kyagulanyi Lwembawo and Richard Muhumuza.

Christine Nampijja pulled out at the 11th hour and Sauya Nanyonga painfully lost the battle.

Her plans to work with this national secondary schools sports body are bold and plainly asserted.

To consolidate and cooperate with the entire USSSA under the leadership of new president Justus Mugisha, creating a much better linkage of the central region to USSSA, set up a basketball court for the adolescents though the Caring Hands Outreach in greater Masaka, scout as many talented athletes, create more national players, increase subscription of zones to national body and intensify more female presence in USSSA. Grace Viola Kyolaba, USSSA Central Region Delegate

USSSA president Justus Mugisha with the female delegates

The elective well attended tranquil assembly was conducted by Joseph Ekodeu Opio as returning officer and his committed team of officials.

Vastly experienced sports administrator and academician Justus Mugisha was elected unopposed for the position of president, replacing Patrick Okanya.

Hajji Twahil Kiteezaala was unopposed as first vice president with Okot P’Bitek as second vice president.

Harriet Margret Apolot was also unopposed as third vice president.

Godliver Apolot is the secretary for women.

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) new executive pose for a group photo moments after the elective assembly in Kampala at GNS Plaza.

Other regional delegates:

For Eastern region; Beatrice Mafabi, Fred Toskin Cherukut and Geofrey Langa are the delegates.

In Northern region, Mariam Makeba, Francis Bithola Ocukune and James Mawa Onzima successfully passed through unopposed.

Khalifa Ayub Kiyingi and Alice Alwenyi are for Kampala region.

Brother John Bosco Kato, Dauglas Kabwegyere and Elizabeth Tindimwebwa are successful for the Western region.

Henry Bashabomwe, Rebecca Atwikirize and Joshua Kagaba failed to make it.

Meanwhile, Mugisha who has previously served USSSA in the capacity of Treasurer vowed to maintain the legacy of predecessor Okanya, and front the 8-point agenda under the dockets of competitions, talent identification, and development, technical development, sports infrastructure and facilities, marketing, governance, administration and communications.