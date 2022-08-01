On Saturday, 30th July 2022, Justus Mugisha officially took over the president’s office at the helm of Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) executive for a four-year tenure 2022-2026.

Mugisha, a long serving treasurer at the same body for two decades took over from Patrick Okanya as president (unopposed).

Patrick Okanya (left) handed over to Justus Mugisha as USSSA president

His agenda as the president was summarized in the 8-point agenda embedded under the manifesto.

These are under competitions, talent identification, and development, technical development, sports infrastructure and facilities, marketing, governance, administration and communications.

I want to consolidate upon the gains under president Patrick Okanya. USSSA has a lot of potential that just needs organization. I will make sure that USSSA is up and running. Competitions is the heart beat of sports. There is a bold target to grow the existing competitions and include more disciplines from the 13 that are currently competed in, including boxing under the combat games. There is need to introduce more under age sports disciplines, Inter-schools athletics championship, increased participation in ISF Games, promote city holiday sports camps, hold regular national and international competitions, hold course at zonal level for students and games teachers, restrict technical bench to teachers and students, bid to host FEASSSA and ISF games, improve infrastructure, aggressively build, profile and position USSSA brands to lure partners and sponsors, hold USSSA Annual awards, upgrade accounts, improve schools’ judicial system, advocate for affirmative action, increase secretariat staff, regulate player movement from one school to another, engage primary section in talent scouting and development and have a fully-fledged communications department. Justus Mugisha, President Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA)

L-R: Richard Muhumuza, Patrick Okanya and Justus Mugisha in jovial mood during the elective assembly at GNS Plaza in Mengo, Kampala

For starters, Mugisha is a founding director at sports hub Standard High School, Zana.

He is also the president of FEASSSA, Vice president Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) and president technical commission in charge of football at International Schools Federation (ISF).

Full working executive:

The Mugisha led new executive was confirmed during the USSSA elective assembly held at GNS Plaza hotel in Mengo, Kampala city.

Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) new executive pose for a group photo moments after the elective assembly in Kampala at GNS Plaza.

The executive has Hajji Twahil Kitezaala as first vice president, also voted unopposed.

Okot P’Bitek is the second vice president. Harriet Margret Apolot is also unopposed as third vice president.

Godliver Apolot is the secretary for women.

Central region delegates voted were Hussein Kyangulanyi Lwembawo, Richard Muhumuza and Grace Viola Kyolaba.

Hussein Lwembawo congratulates Grace Viola Kyolaba

For Eastern region; the delegates are; Beatrice Mafabi, Fred Toskin Cherukut and Geofrey Langa.

In Northern region, Mariam Makeba, Francis Bithola Ocukune and James Mawa Onzima were the confirmed delegates.

Khalifa Ayub Kiyingi and Alice Alwenyi are for Kampala region.

In Western region, Brother John Bosco Kato, Dauglas Kabwegyere and Elizabeth Tindimwebwa were the successful delegates.

Joseph Ekodeu Opio presided over the elective assembly as returning officer.