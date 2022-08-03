Match Summary: Uganda vs. Jersey A

Jersey A 241/8

Uganda 201/7

Jersey A won by 40 runs

Kenneth Waiswa and Arnold Otwani | Credit: John Batanudde

Arnold Otwani missed the Tour of Zimbabwe and was slotted into the side to Jersey after captain Brian Masaba was ruled out due to injury but that has not fazed him as he went about his business as a consummate professional.

On a wicket that wasn’t easy to bat on due to the sponge bounce, Otwani batted for 49 overs for his century as he anchored the innings for the Cricket Cranes who posted 201 even though it was 40 runs short of the target.

Uganda arrived in Jersey on Monday evening and with just about six hours of rest had to play a warm-up game to try and get used to the conditions in Jersey.

The select Jersey side had at least six national team players and in overcast conditions, Uganda asked to be allowed to bowl first to make sure that the whole squad can be given a run-out.

Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, and Bilal Hassun struggled with control but Riazat Ali Shah and Kenneth Waiswa made the early breakthroughs while Henry Ssenyondo also picked up a couple of wickets. However, a poor display at the back end of the innings allowed Jersey coast to 241/7 a total that seemed distant in the middle overs.

In the chase, Simon Ssesazi was out early but Ronak Patel (47) and Arnold Otwani (100) had a second wicket partnership worth 80 runs as they moved the total along very well. The loss of Ronak slowed things down and there was no other serious support for Otwani with Kenneth Waiswa (11) and Riazat Ali Shah (12) the only other players with double figures.

In the end, Uganda ran out of resources at 201 with seven wickets lost.

Despite the loss, there were lots of positives for Uganda especially the century from Otwani, something that should boost his confidence ahead of the tournament that starts on Friday for Uganda when they take on the hosts.