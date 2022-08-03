Uganda’s Mixed Martial Artist (MMA) David Onama signed a new four fight deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).



Christened as “Silent Assassin”, Onama is an orthodox fighter competes in the Featherweight division of the UFC.



After penning the deal, he openly expressed the readiness to tackle the challenges ahead of him.



See more Proud to announce I’ve sign a new 4 fight deal with the UFC. I’m ready for all the new challenges in front of me.



Thanks to the best management team @TeamIridiumISA for all their hard work. This wouldn’t be possible without you guys. Thank you for believing in me pic.twitter.com/13Zkt0NgkC — David A. Onama (@DavidOnama145) August 2, 2022

His Mixed Martial Arts record stands at 11 fights, 10 victories (6 by knockout, 4 by submission and one by decision) with only one loss.



Onama’s debut fight was on 29th February 2019 with a Technical knock-out over Francisco Pintos in 1 minute, 30 seconds.



He then recorded a second victory in the first round over Raymond Bighead on 4th May 2019.

Onama crowned 2019 on a high note with another win over Sam Hernandez on 27th July.



See more Ugandan MMA fighter @DavidOnama145 has signed a new 4-fight deal with the @ufc. 🇺🇬🥊👏🏾👏🏾#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/tNsmhw2UiH — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) August 3, 2022

He kick-started 2020 on a bright footing with a Technical Knockout over Antonio Castillo Junior on 22nd February.



On 14th August 2020, he registered another Technical knock-out over Sam Agushi.



The sixth successive win came on 9th October 2020 over Justin Overton.



On March 5th 2021, Onama recorded his fastest victory, coming after just 44 seconds with a Technical Knock-out over Mike Plazola (with a knee injury).



David Onama with his training coaches (Credit: Mike Roach | Getty Images)

David Onama (right)

He had a Knock-out win over Brad Robison on 8th October 2021.



The only loss arrived on 23rd October 2021 after a unanimous decision over Jones Mason on the UFC fight night of Costa vs Vettori in Las Vegas, Nevada – USA.



Early this year (2022), he knocked out Gabriel Benitez in the catch weight during the UFC fight night of Walker Vs Hill on February, 19th in Nevada.



The latest fight was the victory over Garett Armfield during the UFC on ESPN bout of Dos Anjos vs Fiziev on July 9th 2022 in Nevada.



On 13th August 2022, Onama will return to the ring in Dan Diego, California against Nate Landwehr.