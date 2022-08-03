

Three years since parting ways with the motorsport governing body, a group of motocross riders and parents will be rejoining the local motorsports federation, FMU.

In February 2020, a group of MX riders and parents broke away from the federation professing an immediate need for MX autonomy from the federation.

This was followed by the group participating in unsanctioned events at Busiika to compete with the national motocross championship.

FMU and the National Council of Sports (NCS) steered a series of talks with the group, but all was in vain. However, the federation continued to hold the MX championships without the defiant riders.

Deputy vice president in charge of motorcycling Kisitu Mayanja, FMU president Dipu Ruparelia and UMX club president Jimmy Akena

The parties have finally made a resolution to unite; at least according to a document from FMU

“All riders wishing to return to FMU will be accepted in clubs of choice without conditions. And all riders must apply for the FMU licences committing to abide by the regulations and statutes governing the sport,” part of the internal memo from the federation read.

FMU has also considered naming returning riders on the national team for the Motocross of African nations championship stated for 19-21st August.

“The returning riders will be considered to take part in the FIM-MXOAN with the possibility of being part of team Uganda following the set criteria. Priority to the team will be given to riders who have been participating in the FMU championship,” added the letter.

The Federation and the motocross group will hold a press conference on Thursday this week to announce the decision.