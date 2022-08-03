Titus Ssematimba is delighted for his performance as Uganda Cranes (CHAN Team) defeated Western Region Select Team in the Cranes Regional tour.

The creative midfielder who was making his ‘debut’ came off the bench and scored twice as the National Team won 3-0 in the game played on Tuesday at Kyamate Stadium, Ntungamo.

His first goal came just two minutes after coming on in place of Moses Waiswa, finishing from close range thanks to a neat cross from George Kaddu.

The other was also a run into the box before slotting home when Isma Mugulusi released him.

Ssematimba could not hide his happiness after the game and vowed to use this game as a launchpad for further national team engagements.

“I am extremely happy and I want to thank God for the performance in this game. This is a great opportunity for me to even do better and it is noe up to me to seize the moment,” he said.

The soft spoken player was quick to laud Coach Milutin Sredojevic aka Micho for the opportunity and hopes he can be a mainstay on the team.

“I thank the coach for availing me this opportunity and believing me plus the players that have given me good reception despite this being my first call. I hope this will give me confidence to win trust from the technical staff and become a mainstay on the team,” he indicated.

Uganda Cranes entered camp last week and the team is continuing with preparations for the forthcoming CHAN Qualifier games against Tanzania.

Tanzania will host the first leg on 27th August before a return leg at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on 3rd September with the winner on aggregate qualifying for the final tournament slated for January in Algeria.