Tournament: ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B | Final Round

ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B | Final Round Match: Jersey vs. Uganda

Jersey vs. Uganda Venue: Farmers Ground

Farmers Ground Time: 13:00 (EAT)

The Cricket Cranes will open their Challenge League B final leg campaign against hosts Jersey at the Farmers Cricket Ground.

Uganda is in a situation where they need to win all their five games if they are going to have a chance of advancing to the next round of the qualifiers as a pathway to the 2023 World Cup in India.

The top three sides are separated by only two points with Uganda leading the table on 16 points, one ahead of Hong Kong in second, and two clear of Jersey in third.

Deus Muhumuza who left Kampala later has been able to join the team and should be able to lead the team in the opener.

Arnold Otwani scored a flawless century in the warm-up and that should give him confidence at the top of the order with Simon Ssesazi.

The pace bowling trio of Bilal Hassun, Cosmas Kyewuta, and Juma Miyagi were off the mark in the warm-up game but after a few days’ rest, they should be able to crank it up better.

In the morning, the conditions tend to give some assistance to the bowlers therefore the toss could play a crucial role in the game as well since it’s easier to bat in the afternoon when the sun is out.

Riazat Ali Sha and Deus Muhumuza after the match against Jersey at Lugogo | Photo Credit: John Batanudde Credit: John Batanudde

The last time the sides met in the Challenge League, Jersey won by 62 runs but the past won’t count for so much in the present. Uganda got a narrow win against Jersey in the T20 qualifiers in Zimbabwe and maybe mentally that could give them an edge.

Uganda needs five good results from this final leg and those wins could change the lives of many cricketers.

The action will be live on ICC TV, a platform for viewers all around the world.