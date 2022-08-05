The fifth round of the National Rally Championship revs off on Saturday with thirty-one crews cleared to start the event in Masaka.

The two-day event is set to draw the lines between the title contenders and pretenders with two rounds left in the championship.

Ponsiano Lwakataka currently leads the standings with 262 points. He holds a managably huge lead over second placed Umar Dauda (178 points) who was massively elevated by his maiden victory in the fourth round in Fort Portal rally last month.

Another misfortune from Lwakataka could see him have his points advantage sliced. However, he has maintained success in his home event and he remains odds on favourite this weekend.

Returning to the national championship is Jas Mangat. He will keep the front runners on the edge. Mangat is equally favoured to claim victory.

Ronald Sebuguzi and Duncan Mubiru in the Ford Protos will spice up the battle given the advantage of their cars.

The event will cover nine stages covering a total distance of 152.50kilometres.