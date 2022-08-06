Match Summary: Jersey v Uganda

Uganda 265/6 (50 Overs)

Jersey 271/5 (47.3)

Jersey won by 5 wickets.

The Cricket Cranes were left with more questions than answers after leaving FarmersCricket Ground second best in a game that saw over 500 runs scored.

Uganda won the toss and backed themselves to put on a good total as they elected to bat first. Simon Ssesazi (34) and Arnold Otwani (56) were solid at the top combining for 71 before the former lost his wicket.

A 53-run second-wicket partnership between Otwani and Ronak Patel (19) moved the score along very nicely but once Ronak got run out in a comical manner, he was quickly followed by Dinesh Nakrani (0) and Otwani which left Uganda railing at 134/4 very quickly.

Skipper Deus Muhumuza and Kenneth Waiswa stayed for over 14 overs but were scoring so slow as they accumulated only 63 runs in the middle overs. Muhumuza (86 not out) however seized the initiative in the final session as he combined with Riazat Ali Shah (24) and Fred Achellam (14) to plunder 96 runs in the final 10 overs.

Uganda put on a decent total of 265/6 in their 50 overs.

In the defence of their total, Uganda was not very tight with their lines and lengths as the batters easily got boundaries. Jersey was never in serious trouble while chasing and a 130-run partnership between Harrison Carylon (96) and Asha Tribe (68) laid down the gauntlet for tournament hosts with Julius Sumerauer (39) and Dominic Blanpied (29) batting out of their skins and get Jersey over the line in the 47th over.

It was a great game for the big crowd that came to Farmer’s to cheer the home team.

Uganda was guilty of putting down chances with Riazat Ali Shah and Deus Muhumuza giving both set batters extra lives. The bowling was also a touch ordinary for long periods of the game which seemed like Jersey would win earlier than they did.

There are lots of ifs for Uganda who did a brilliant job with the bat but were undone by the two skills they should be good at.

Uganda will take on Italy in the next game.

In the other game played, Hong Kong defeated Kenya which means Hong Kong move to the top of the table while Uganda slip from the top to 3rd.