ICC Cricket Challenge League B | Uganda vs. Italy Match Summary

| Italy 119 all out

Uganda 122/3 19.5/50 overs

Uganda won by 7 wickets

Ronak Patel batting against Italy

The Challenge League engagement between Italy and Uganda in Kampala and the clash in Jersey nearly had identical figures.

In Kampala, Italy was all out for 120 and today they only managed 119. In reply, Uganda chased down the total for the loss of three wickets giving the Cricket Cranes a seven-wicket win the same margin in Kampala nearly two months ago.

Italy came into the game on the back of a win against Bermuda while Uganda was hurting from a 5-wicket loss to hosts Jersey.

Italy won the toss and elected to bat first but they were very slow from the get-go as Frank Nsubuga raked up four consecutive maidens before finishing with figures of 3/8 in 9 overs.

Frank Nsubuga bowling against Italy

Uganda was able to pick up the scraps every time they were offered by Italy. They held onto their chances and were patient enough to ensure that even the runs were not flowing. Dinesh Nakrani (3/20) gave support as Italy was bundled out for 119.

In reply, Simon Ssesazi fell in the first over getting a leading edge as he tried to work the ball down to the third man giving a simple chance to Harry Manenti but a 62-run partnership between Ronak Patel (67 not out) and Arnold Otwani (21) repaired the innings and set up the match for Uganda with Dinesh Nakrani joining Ronak to complete the job inside 20 overs.

Kenneth Waiswa, Dinesh Nakrani and Deus Muhumuza celebrate a wicket against Italy Dinesh Nakurani and Frank Nsubuga

It was a deserved Man of Match Award for Frank Nsubuga for his bowling but notable mention for Ronak Patel who continues to score runs consistently.

The clinical performance from the Cricket Cranes also improves their Net Run Rate as the final winner could come down to the fine margins of Net Run Rate.

Uganda will take a day break and return to action on Thursday against Kenya.