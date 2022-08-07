Game 2: Uganda v Italy

Venue: Granville Grounds

Time: 13:00 (EAT)

The Cricket Cranes had a day off to reflect on their loss against hosts Jersey in a game where their batting came together nicely but an average show with the ball let them down as the hosts chased down 266 with 15 balls to spare.

Arnold Otwani (56) and Deus Muhumuza (86 not out) were prolific with the bat and got significant contributions from Riazat Ali Shah (28) and Simon Sessazi (34) which should lift the confidence of the whole team.

The batting in the past hasn’t been very assured with struggles in Kampala and Zimbabwe but Uganda has scored over 200 in their last two 50-over games.

Italy is a very changed side from the one that played the second leg. Only two players are part of the side that came to Kampala. They picked up a big 185 runs win against Bermuda on the opening day of the tournament.

Uganda is a step up in terms of quality of opposition for them but if they don’t raise their level, Italy could hurt them.

Cricket Cranes still hurting from the loss to Jersey and should be a dangerous team as they look to stay in touch with the top sides. Uganda slipped to 3rd on the table after that loss but are level on points with second-placed Jersey and a point behind leaders Hong Kong.

Uganda is still much in the contest but will need a favor from other teams.

In the other game of the day, Hong Kong takes on Bermuda at Farmers Ground.