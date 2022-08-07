The 2022 National Rugby Sevens Series kicked off on Saturday with the opening day of the first circuit – Wakiso 7s.
Action continues at King’s Park Arena in Bweyogerere on Sunday.
We know you LOVE our rugby content. Please give us an eighthman pick to help us continue creating great content.
East Africa's hub for Sports content
The 2022 National Rugby Sevens Series kicked off on Saturday with the opening day of the first circuit – Wakiso 7s.
Action continues at King’s Park Arena in Bweyogerere on Sunday.