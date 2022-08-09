Uganda Premier League Champions, Vipers SC will face Olympic Real de Bangui of Central Africa Republic at the first round of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

The fixture was confirmed during the draw conducted on Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt.

The Venoms will start on the road between 9th-11th September while the return leg at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende will come a week later (16th-18th September).

The winner on aggregate will advance to the second round where TP Mazembe from DR Congo awaits.

Vipers SC are seeking to better their performance on the continent having failing to reach the group stages in all the previous five attempts.

It should be noted that Vipers want away striker Cesar Manzoki switched allegiance to play for Central Africa Republic instead of DR Congo.

Vipers SC have made several signings in a bid to bolder the squad with the focus put on CAF Champions League.

The new arrivals include Joseph Marvin Youngman, Abdul Lawal, Issa Mubiru, Murushid Jjuko and Abdu Lumala among others.