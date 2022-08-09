Uganda Cup Winners BUL FC has been pitted against Egyptian outfit Future FC.

The Jinja-based outfit will face Future FC at the first round of the 2022/23 CAF Confederation Cup

It should be noted that BUL FC will be making their maiden appearance on the continent.

To achieve this, they defeated Vipers in the Stanbic Uganda Cup final in Masindi.

They will begin their continental expedition at home between 9th-11th September before making a trip Egypt for the return leg between 16th-18th of the same month.

Future FC (Formerly known as Coca Cola FC) equally will be making their debut on the continent.

To play in the CAF Confederation Cup, they won the EFA League Cup, a new competition that is played by only the top flight clubs.

The winner on aggregate between BUL FC and Future FC will face either Borgou (Benin) or Kallon FC (Sierra Leone) at the second round.