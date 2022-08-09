Tooro Kingdom Inter-county Cycling Competition (Fort Portal Leg)

Winners

Sports Bicycles : David Semu

: David Semu Ordinary Bicycles: Steven Ayebale

Steven Ayebale and David Semu shone during the Fort Portal leg of the Tooro Kingdom inter-county cycling competition.

Semu was the overall winner in the sports bicycles category whilst Ayebale was outstanding in the ordinary bicycles class.

At least 200 participants took part in the event on Sunday, 7th August 2022.

Tooro Kingdom Sports Minister, Michael Wandera, presided over the event which had the highest number of participants since it began.

“I am happy that we are progressing very well. As Tooro Kingdom, we are very happy with MTN Uganda because it has supported a lot of activities in Tooro and we shall always work with them,” Wandera noted.

Other top performers in the sports bicycles category included Robert Tugume, Peter Asiimwe, Frank Tusiime and Wilbert Tusiime.

Besides Ayebale, the other ordinary bicycles category top performers were Musa Kavuma, Godfrey Ngozi, Moses Nabasa, and Robert Isingoma.

The next leg of the competition will be in Bunyangabu county on Friday, 12th August 2022.

The grand final will happen on 4th September 2022 with Omukama Rukirabasaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV flagging off the event at Karuzika in Fort Portal.