Buganda Masaza Cup 2022:

Latest Results:

Ssingo 3-1 Buvuma

Buvuma Gomba 2-0 Buwekula

Buwekula Mawokota 2-0 Butambala

Butambala Bulemeezi 1-0 Ssese

Ssese Busiro 1-0 Kyaggwe

Kyaggwe Kabula 0-0 Kooki

Kooki Mawogola 0-0 Buluuli

Buluuli Buddu 0-0 Kyadondo

Kyadondo Busujju 0-0 Bugerere

A total of 10 goals were netted in the latest nine matches of the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup football tournament.

On a low scoring rate, five teams registered out-right victories with four games ending in different goal-less stalemates.

Ssingo, Gomba, Mawokota, Bulemeezi and Busiro all won their respective home duels.

At the Mityana Ssaza ground, Ssingo recovered from a goal down to defeat islanders Buvuma 3-1.

Stuart Keezaala gave the visitors the lead on 28 minutes.

Musa Mulindwa scored into his own net as Ssingo pushed hard for the equalizer 11 minutes before the mandatory half time recess.

Conrad Ssenjogera and captain Amuli Mukasa’s free-kick gave Ssingo the deserved three points.

His Majesty Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II skillfully passes the ball with his magical left foot as the 2022 Buganda Masaza Cup tourney kicked off in Masaka city

At the Kabulasooke PTC grounds in Gomba, the hosts revenged to the first round loss to Buwekula, winning 2-0.

Kenneth Kimera and Bruce Kalibbala scored Gomba’s goals.

Mawokota pipped visiting Butambala 2-0 in Mpigi.

Alex Yiga and John Paul Ddembe were on target for the three time champions.

Elsewhere, skipper Sulaiman Oscar Ssesaazi was the hero in Bulemeezi’s 1-0 win over another Island side, Ssese.

Busiro’s fairytale run at Ssentema continued with the 1-0 home win over visiting Kyaggwe.

Jimmy Kalema scored the solitary goal for Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side.

Meanwhile, four games ended in goal-less draws.

As Kabula hosted Kooki in Lyantonde, Mawogola against Buluuli in Ssembabule, defending champions Buddu versus Kyadondo at the Masaka recreational stadium in Masaka city and Busujju’s home duel with Bugerere, all the games ended barren.

Ssingo Ssaza chief shows off their kit for the season

This tournament which is played by non-super league and FUFA Big League players has been held in 2004.

Over the years, the tournament has grown through leaps and bounds, normally associated with passionate swarms of fans for home and away matches.

His Majesty the king of Buganda Kingdom, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graces the official opening and closing ceremonies.

Telecommunications company Airtel Uganda is joined by Centenary Bank, BBS Telefaina, CBS (88.8 and 89.2) and UNAIDS as the sponsors and key partners.