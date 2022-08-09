KCCA FC has on Tuesday announced the return of striker Muhammad Shaban to Lugogo.

After weeks of speculation, KCCA FC announced the striker is back to a familiar territory where played three years ago.

“He is back. Muhammad Shaban is back home,” reads a statement on the club social media platforms.

Shaban came to the limelight in 2016 when he guided Onduparaka FC to Uganda Premier League promotion. In the same year, the Arua based side reached the final of Uganda Cup but lost to Vipers SC.

He then left Onduparaka for KCCA FC in one of the most controversial football transfers.

At Lugogo, he scored 13 league goals in his first season, but soon fell out with then KCCA coach Mike Mutebi who constantly questioned the player’s ethics and commitment.

In August 2018, KCCA agreed a fee of $130,000 with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca for the striker. However, his stay in North Africa was short lived with the striker last just one year.

Despite carrying a recurring knee injury, Vipers SC took on the gamble and signed him. He was out for an entire season and even when he came back, his only goal at the club came against Wakiso Giants before he left to return to Onduparaka FC.

Last season, Shaban scored 13 goals helping the Caterpillars to stay in the top flight league.