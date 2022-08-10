Following the Caf Champions League draw, Vipers’ coach Roberto Oliviera has reacted to the draw.

The UPL champions were drawn against Olympic de Bangui of CAR in the first round and the Brazilian admits less knowledge about the side.

“We trust our team and our way of playing and are ready for these matches,” said Robertinho to Vipers Media.

“Our opponents don’t have a lot of history in this competition, and they don’t have a lot of information but, all we have to do is continue getting ready for any challenge,” added the Brazilian tactician.

Should the Venoms negotiate the hurdle, five time Champions League winners TP Mazembe of DR Congo awaits at the play off stage.

“TP Mazembe awaits the winner and they are a big club on the continent, have won a number of champions league titles and compete at a top level.

“But, we will try and prepare our way because our objective is to go as far as possible for this season.

“We trust the players and are preparing them even better for the challenge in the Champions League.

“We are together in this, the players, technical team, management, administration, the president and the fans.”

Vipers have never played in the group stages of the Caf Champions League and the Caf Confederation Cup.