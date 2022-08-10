FUFA Women Super League Champions, She Corporate FC, continue to be busy in the transfer market with acquisition of new players.

The latest to join the Sharks is experienced forward Spencer Nakacwa who has signed a two-year deal.

The Club confirmed her arrival on Wednesday via their social media accounts.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Spencer Nakacwa on a two-year deal,” confirmed She Corporate FC.

Nakacwa comes with a rich vein of experience having featured for several teams locally as Kawempe Muslim Ladies FC, Eastern Heroes, Uganda Martyrs High School and Lady Doves where she recently featured last season.

Her addition is mainly to help the team perform well in CAF Women’s Champions League having featured at the same stage with Lady Doves last year.

The other new additions at the Nakawa based side include Anita Namata, Zahara Nankya, Joanita Ainembabazi, Jackie Nakasi, Esther Naluyimba, Cissy Nakate and Phoebe Banura.

She Corporate are in Group B alongside Simba SC (Tanzania), Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan) and Garde Republican (Djibouti).

The tournament will take place in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania from 14th-28th August with the winner qualifying for the final tournament that will be staged later this year.