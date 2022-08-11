ICC Cricket Challenge League B | Match Summary

Game 3: Uganda vs. Kenya

Kenya 172/9 50 overs

Uganda 136 all out

Kenya won by 36 runs.

Kenya crushed the Ugandan qualification party after inflicting a 36-run loss on the Cricket Cranes.

Uganda won the toss and elected to bowl in an important clash that could have seen Uganda move into 2nd place depending on how the result from the Hong Kong versus Jersey match.

Youngster Juma Miyagi who came into the team in the place of Bilal Hassun was brilliant upfront with his lively pace, picked the first wicket and also kept the batsmen quiet.

Frank Nsubuga was in his usual element sending down 10 overs for a meagre 11 runs with Riazat Ali Shah picking up the rewards with 4/38 and Miyagi (3/36) to complete a fine bowling display that had Kenya finishing on 172/9 in their 50 overs.

Uganda never got going in the chase with Simon Ssesazi and Arnold Otwani falling cheaply.

Emmanuel Bundi who finished with career best figures of 6/36 tore through the rest of the batting line with Rakeep Patel holding onto four catches in slips while Irfan Karim the keeper holding onto three catches.

The Uganda batters were all guilty of playing with hanging bats as the collapse went completely wrong.

A 7th wicket partnership worth 69 runs between Riazat Ali Shah (49) and Frank Nsubuga (16) tried to resurrect the chase but once the former lost his wicket, the win came quickly for Kenya.

The loss derails Uganda’s opportunity of moving to the next round of the qualifiers especially after the home side Jersey defeated Hong Kong comprehensively.

Uganda remains in 3rd place two points behind leaders Jersey and a point behind Hong Kong. Uganda will need serious slips from the two to go through to the next round.

Uganda will take on Bermuda in their fourth game of the tournament.