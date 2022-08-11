A section of African football enthusiasts have reacted to the African Super League following its launch in Arusha, Tanzania on Wednesday.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) launched what it described as ‘a new lucrative $100 million Super League’ aimed at injecting money into clubs on the continent.

In attendance was both the Caf President Patrice Motsepe and Fifa boss Giovanni Infantino with the former announcing that the competition is fully supported by Fifa despite the global football governing body shooting down a similar initiative in Europe last year.

CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe Credit: John Batanudde

“The African Super League is a very important initiative. One of the major problems in Africa is finance,” said Motsepe.

“The African Super League is one of the most exciting developments in the history of African football and the objective in terms of what we are trying to achieve is very clear: to make sure African club football is world class and competes with the best in the world,” added Motsepe.

Without revealing the source of funds, Motsepe revealed whopping cash prize for the competition as far better than what is invested in the Caf Champions League – currently the most lucrative club competition on the continent.

“Our intention is to use the $100 million as prize money and to do that every year in the African Super League, so that the club which wins gets $11.5 million.”

At first, only 24 clubs across the continent will take part starting August 2023 with each assured of 3.5 million dollars.

“Each of the 24 clubs that will take part in the initial tournament will receive an annual contribution of three-and-half million dollars to buy players, pay for transport and player transfers.”

Here are some of the reactions to the competition with some excited while others have bashed the idea.

Barbara Gonzalez (Simba CEO): “This is going to change the face of African football as we know it in terms of investment, exposure and marketing overall. As one of the leading football clubs in the region, we’re extremely excited about this.”

Jessica Motaung (Marketing Director, Kaizer Chiefs): “This is a great idea to have another tournament where teams can play and also make money. But let us wait for more details about the tournament.”

John Comitis (Cape Town City Owner): “It is as ‘super silly idea’.

The Super League will kill African club football. You can switch off the lights on the domestic leagues.”

