FUFA Women Super League Champions, She Corporate FC, have named the final squad that will feature at this year’s CAF Women’s Champions League Qualifiers.

After a month in residential training, coach Issa Hassan Yusuf has named the final squad composed of 22 players.

The squad has three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards.

New signings Zahara Nankya, Phoebe Banura, Cissy Nakate, Esther Naluyimba, Anita Namata, Jackline Nakasi, Joan Ainembabazi and Spencer Nakacwa are part of the squad.

The team will depart Uganda for Dar es Salaam on Thursday evening.

She Corporate FC are pooled in Group B alongside Simba SC (Tanzania), Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan) and Garde Republican (Djibouti).

The Sharks will begin their campaign on Sunday, 14th against Yei Joint Stars at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium.

Final Squad

Goalkeepers: Daphine Nyayenga, Fatuma Matovu, Zahara Nankya

Defenders: Amina Nakato, Margaret Namirimu, Stella Musibika, Phoebe Banura, Swabra Nkomba, Cissy Nakate, Anitah Arinda

Midfielders: Winnie Nabbale, Phiona Nabbumba, Cissy Nantongo, Naome Nagadya, Esther Naluyimba

Forwards: Noeline Namiiro, Jackline Nakasi, Anitah Namata, Favour Nambatya, Joan Ainembabazi, Spencer Nakacwa