The value and power of sports in this world across the divide is enormous.

Sporting events keep many people fit physically and mentally.

Sports has the power to unify even the most parallel parties.

Sports breaks the chains of poverty through direct and indirect employment.

It provides avenues for many young talented sportsmen and women to get education through bursary schemes.

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) is fronting the education of many talented players through payment of schools fees and other requirements.

This is through the Table Tennis United program.

In Uganda, ITTF has fully sponsored the education of three young girls; Peace Mugide, Brenda Nabuduwa and Brenda Nambafu.

These all study from Nkoma Secondary School in Mbale city in the Eastern part of the country.

The trio aforementioned is from Buyobo Table Tennis club who openly expressed their appreciation.

Huge appreciation to the ITTF Foundation for its contribution through the Table Tennis United COVID-19 grant. It was a huge relief at a time when the near future of our club was really uncertain. Buyobo Table Tennis Club

“We are glad to contribute to the education of Peace Mugide, Brenda Nabuduwa, and Brenda Nambafu from Buyobo Table Tennis Club through Table Tennis United. Because of their table tennis talent, they got scholarships to study in Nkoma Secondary School in Mbale, Uganda.” ITTF remarked in a statement.

Many schools in Uganda has also provided sports bursaries to a big number of talented Table Tennis players.

Meanwhile, ITTF also finances the Slum Ping Pong (SPP) project in Uganda, with the base in Nsambya, a Kampala city suburb.