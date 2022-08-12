Tournament: ICC Cricket Challenge League B

ICC Cricket Challenge League B Match: Uganda vs Bermuda

Uganda vs Bermuda Time: Saturday, August 13 (13:00, EAT)

Saturday, August 13 (13:00, EAT) Venue: Grainville Ground

Cricket Cranes dropped the ball in their quest for qualification losing to neighbors Kenya by 36 runs in their third game in Jersey.

That loss kept them in third place, two points behind leaders Jersey and a point behind Hong Kong.

Hong Kong dropped points to Italy and that means if the Cricket Cranes defeat Bermuda they will move into second place.

Bermuda have been the whipping boys of Group B. They have picked up just one point over the three rounds and Uganda should be the favourites in the fixture.

The Cricket Cranes though have been inconsistent in their performances. Apart from the seven-wicket win over Italy, a poor display with the ball against Jersey cost them the game while a pathetic batting display against Kenya broke down their campaign.

In preparation for the all-important clash against Hong Kong, coach Lawrence Mahatlane will be hoping that his boys put it together very well to ensure that there are not any more slip-ups.

Juma Miyagi who came into the team for Bilal Hassun was impressive with the ball and he should keep his place in the team, Cosmas Kyewuta and Frank Akankwasa are yet to get a crack and tomorrow might be an opportunity for them to get a runout.

Uganda has an outside chance especially if Kenya and Italy help them in their games against Jersey who are the leaders. If Kenya can take care of Jersey in the final game on the premise that Uganda also defeats Hong Kong in their final game on Sunday.

In the other game of the day, Jersey takes on Italy at the Farmers Ground.