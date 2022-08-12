The day-to-day operations of many sports entities world over thrive on gate collections, player sales, endorsements, Television rights, sale of merchandise, key sponsors and partners.

These are the various avenues of collecting a fortune from which the clubs’ operations rotate.

In Uganda, many corporate sponsors are steadily joining the bandwagon of sponsors for sports federations, individual clubs and sports brand personalities as well.

Since 2019, Nkumba Women Volleyball Club management with Hermes Sports and KCB Bank Uganda’s relationship has been top notch.

The latest development indicates a continued working relationship for the sponsorship of the Nkumba based entity with Shs. 50,000,000/=

The support is intended to help the team to meet its logistical elements and facilitate its smooth operation as we grow the Volleyball sport in Uganda.

KCB Nkumba Women Volleyball Club

Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, Head of Marketing at KCB Bank Uganda openly expresses delight upon this continued relationship.

KCB Bank Uganda takes pride in supporting the sports sector. We are grooming our teams to develop capabilities to enable us participate and win on bigger stages. Through our corporate investment agenda, we have supported numerous sports like Volleyball, Motor Rally, Golf, among others. Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, Head of Marketing at KCB Bank Uganda

Nkumba Women Volleyball team against Shams on continental duty Credit: © Kawowo Sports |

For starters, KCB Nkumba Ladies has a total of 16 players. It is a blend of student players and semi-professional athletes who have participated in several tournaments, including the recently concluded NSSF International Championship at the MTN Indoor Arena, Lugogo.

Godwin Ssenyondo Nakana, the assistant coach at the club is delighted by the renewal sponsorship;

The support by KCB Bank Uganda is timely as this will enable us to cater for the day-to-day operations of the club like paying tuition fees for some of the players, allowances, among other logistical elements. Godwin Ssenyondo Nakana, the assistant coach – KCB Nkumba Women Volleyball Club

Nkumba University Women Volleyball Club players celebrate Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

The club has won the national league seven times, 6 National Volleyball Clubs Championships and the 2018 African University Volleyball Champions.

It has represented Uganda 6 times at the African Women Clubs Championships and holds the 9th position in Africa as its best rank in all its appearances. The ladies also won the 2018 and 2019 Rwanda Genocide Cup International Titles and the 2017 and 2019 NSSF KAVC International Titles.

They have also won 5 Editions of the Aporu Okol International Tournament and over 40 Open Tournaments through the 24 years of its existence.