Ekibiitu Extra Fights:

Global Boxing Federation International Title

Saturday, 13th August 2022:

Main Fight (Middle Weight):

Med Kabona Sebyala (Uganda) Vs Nelson Mangala (Democratic Republic of Congo) – 12 Rounds

Venue : New Obligato, Bombo road – Kampala

: New Obligato, Bombo road – Kampala Entry Fees: 20,000/= (General stands) & 50,000/= (VIP Ring side)

Boxing fanatics in Uganda will throng the New Obligato venue along Bombo road in the heart of Kampala city on Saturday, 13th August 2022.

It is a boxing night dubbed “Ekibiitu Extra” is jointly organized by the Uganda Sports Promotion and Kasta Promotion.

The main fight will be between Uganda’s Med Kabona Sebyala and Nelson Mangala from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for 12 rounds.

This will be in the middle weight category as the two fighters battle for the Global Boxing Federation International title.

Both fighters, alongside many others on the under-card program officially weighed-in at the venue on the eve of the 15 bouts’ fight night.

Kabona weighed-in 71.4 Kg and Mangala was slightly lower with 71.2 Kg.

“I am prepared for the best fight. I want to win before my home fans and also improve on professional record” Kabona revealed.

Mangala who is inches taller than Kabona vowed to bring down the Ugandan not exceeding the 5th round.

“I have come to Uganda for business. I will knock him out before the 5th round” Mangala, a fighter from Goma town in Eastern DR Congo vowed.

In the six professional fights so far, Mangala has won four times and drawn twice.

Undercards:

In the some of the eagerly awaited undercard fights, Miiro will face off against Ken “Mexico” Lukyamuzi in the national super welter weight category for 10 rounds.

Miiro weighed 70.2 Kg to Lukyamuzi’s 71.4 Kg.

Richard Tansala Mwesigwa battles Mubarak “General Sensor” Sseguya in the national welter weight (10 rounds).

Mwesigwa weighed 66.2 Kg and Seguya returned 62.4 Kg.

In other bouts; Latib Muwonge will play Kenya’s George Owano in the Super-Light-weight (8 rounds).

For the bantam weight (8 rounds), John Katongole will take on Kenneth Opiyu.

Bout seven will witness Salima Tebesigwa and Rachael Musubika face off in the Bantam weight (6 rounds).

Mercy Acayo takes on Jane Faith Agelorwot in the super fly weight (6 rounds).

Ivan Kabagira and Godfrey Musisi take to the ring in the super light category for four rounds.

Also, Michael Ssempa Kimbugwe shall battle Zubair Nandhome in Super light category.

Light weight:

Sudais Ssentale will fight Moses Mukiibi for four rounds.

Another light weight category bout will have Kassim Sserwanja against Paul Mapeera.

Salim Gisa and Muhammad Kasagga will also fight in the Light weight section.

Sponsors & Partners:

A number of sponsors and partners have come on board to help in the organization of these bouts.

These include among others Kasta Promotion, Land Star Hotel, Uganda Professional Boxing Commission (UPBC), Uhuru Restaurant, Hill Water, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), KHM International Consultants, A & B Promotions, and 7 Hill.

Gates open as early as 4 PM with the entry rates fixed at 20,000/= (General stands) and 50,000/= (VIP Ring side).

Undercards:

National Super Welter weight:

Miiro Vs Ken Mexico

National Junior Welter Weight:

Mubaraka “General Sensor” Sseguya Vs Richard Tansala Mwesigwa

Latib Muwonge (Uganda) Vs George Owano (Kenya)

Ladies:

Salima Tebesigwa Vs Rachael Musubika – Bantam weight (6 rounds)

Mercy Acayo Vs Jane Faith Agelorwot – Super fly weight (6 rounds)